Atlantic City
Bilingual financing and budget seminar: A free financing seminar in Spanish will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oceanside II Family Success Center, 3201 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 856-338-1177 or visit Laeda.com.
Avalon
Meet to knit: All levels of knitters are welcome to get together to share techniques and ideas from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfree library.org.
Egg Harbor City
Citizen of the Year award: The Kiwanis Club is seeking nominations for its 2018 Citizen of the Year award. Names must be submitted in writing to the secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Egg Harbor City, 406 Chicago Ave., no later than Sept. 6. The award is given annually to a resident of the Greater Egg Harbor City area who has contributed to the civic or social well being of the community during the past year. For information, call 609-705-5914.
Hammonton
Help with resumes: Staff with lead a resume-building class from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mays Landing
Art in the Park: The Hamilton Historical Society will hold its Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50. Rain date is Sept. 16.
Mullica Township
Historical Society dinner: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society invites the community to a chicken dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. Eat in or take out. Tickets are $13. For information, call Francis at 609-442-9590 or Vicky at 609-892-3919. The Mullica Township Seniors will sponsor a yard sale under the trees from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Spaces are available. For rental information, call Adrian at 609-561-2420.
Somers Point
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet Tuesday at the Senior Citizen Center. Doors open 6:45 p.m. President Sally Pietrofitta will outline club programs and beautification projects. Annual dues of $10 will be collected. New members are welcome. For information, call Sally at 609-927-4147, after 5 p.m.
Strathmere
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. FOr information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Upper Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Upper Township Democratic Club invites residents of all political affiliations to discuss current events, politics and township issues 7 p.m. Tuesday at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For information, call 609-338-2586 or email Danielle Davies at uppertownshipdemocrats@gmail.com.
Vineland
