Atlantic City
Atlantic City Library offering virtual programs and classes: The Atlantic City Free Public Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public can still enjoy educational classes, a book club and entertaining programs. The library is offering virtual classes for adults and children. Registration is required for some programs. For a complete list of classes, visit the library’s website at ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Memorial Day parade canceled: The Township Committee has canceled the Memorial Day schedule for May 25 due to COVID-19 restrictions. An alternate community celebration will be planned when restrictions are lifted, officials said.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Public comment invited on police accreditation: A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will assess the Sea Isle City Police Department on May 17 to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. As part of the assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments by telephone or email. The public may call 609-602 0331 on May 17 between 10 and 11 a.m. Comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Emailed comments can be sent to Detective Lieutenant Steven Conte at sconte@police.seaislecitynj.us. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2345.
