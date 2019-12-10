Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18 at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa project: Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2 invites children to drop off their letters to Santa in the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike. The mailbox will be open through through Dec. 15 Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address written legibly. A reply will be sent to the child from Santa. It is not necessary to include return postage. The service is free and staffed by volunteers. Donations are appreciated.
Lacey Township
”Coffee Talk”: The Recreation Department hosts a get-together 10 a.m. second Fridays of every month at 818 W. Lacey Road in Forked River where residents can socialize. The program this week will feature a presentation by the Police Department followed by a holiday craft session led by Crafty Katie. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 609-693-1100, ext. 2203.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Lower Township
Rotary Christmas parade: The Lower Township Rotary Christmas Parade will host its 38th annual parade Saturday along Bayshore Road. The parade is scheduled to start 6 p.m. from Breakwater Plaza, at Breakwater and Bayshore Roads. It will proceed southbound onto Bayshore Road, to Rosehill Parkway in North Cape May and end at approximately 9 p.m.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Pleasantville
After school program: The Future Leaders Organization hosts an after school program for middle and high school students from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily through June 5. Transportation to the center at 119 W. Bayview Ave. is provided. There will be snacks and a daily meal. For more information, call 609-457-8125.
Somers Point
Coffeehouse concert: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the public to listen to the music of Eclectic Grace 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Tuckerton
Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckertonborough.com.
Upper Township
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Living Nativity: Holy Trinity Parish will hold its annual Living Nativity scene 6 p.m. Friday on the grounds of St. James Church at Atlantic Avenue. There will be live animals and a presentation by the children of the parish. The community is invited. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies in Memorial Hall following the event. For information, call 609-822-7105.
