Absecon
Christmas bazaar: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 591 New Jersey Ave. will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The event features over 40 crafters and vendors. There will be raffles, home baked goods for sale and a white elephant room. Lunch and dinner will be available for purchase both days. For more information, call 609-335-5214.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Longport
Historical Society Museum fall hours: The museum is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through November. It is located at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-904-5379.
Millville
Free lecture: The Countryside Garden Club will host a talk “Trees: Luscious Hollies and More,” presented by Jane Christy, a member of the Holly Society of America, at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Gant Room at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. Additional information about selecting and planting trees will be presented by Garden Club President Nancy Walsh. The program is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-825-3426.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Pleasantville
Nominations sought for business awards: The Pleasantville Economic Development, Tourism and Special Events Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for its Business of the Year awards. Categories are for established businesses and outstanding businesses. The business must be involved in the community and be a sustainable business for at least three years. Email nominations to pleasantvillebiz@gmail.com. Forms also are available at City Hall. The deadline for submission is Dec. 1.
Sea Isle City
Garden Club to meet: Gardening expert Joe Alvarez will describe how to plant and care for a beautiful garden from 7 to 9 p.m Thursday at the Garden Club of Sea Isle City, JFK Boulevard and Park Road. Guest are welcome. For information, call 609-263-6817.
Somers Point
Coffeehouse concert: Lifegate Church invites the community to a free concert 7 p.m. Friday at the church at 296 Bethel Road. The featured performer will be Katrice Cornett. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Woodbine
Preschool storytime: The local branch of the Cape May County Library at 800 Monroe St. will hold a preschool storytime 10 a.m. Thursdays. All children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are invited. Some storytimes include a craft or sensory activity. Registration is not required. For information, call 609-463-6354.
or visit cmclibrary.org.{p class=”xmsonormal”}
