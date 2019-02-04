Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Elks Valentine’s dinner and show: Elks Lodge 2845 will hold its second annual surf and turf dinner show from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 120 S. New York Road. The event will feature Ralph Michaels performing The Sounds of Sinatra. Tickets are $30. RSVP is required. For information, call Rocky at 609-418-9569.
Longport
Pinochle Club: All levels of players are invited to sit in from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Ocean City
Chili cook off: St. Frances Cabrini Church will hold its second annual chili cook off from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Culliney Hall, located behind the church. A free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Holy Childhood Association. Hot dogs will be sold for $1. RSVP by Feb. 8. For information, call 609-399-2643.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednes-days at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Somers Point
African violets presentation: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the community to a talk by plant specialist Donna Brining at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Senior Center, Ambler and Massachusetts avenues. For information, call 609-214-6967.
Upper Township
Republican Club meets: The Upper Township Republican Organization meets 7 p.m. first Wednesdays at Levari’s Seafood and American Grill, 1291 Route 50, Tuckahoe. New members are welcome. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Woodbine
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.{p align=”center”}