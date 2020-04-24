Atlantic City
Absecon Lighthouse hosting ‘stay at home’ art contest: Absecon Lighthouse is hosting a “stay at home” art contest called “Abby and the Arts” for Atlantic City students in grades 1 through 12. The lighthouse is awarding cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners. Artwork must be original work inspired by the Absecon Lighthouse and created in the following categories: drawing/painting, photography and poetry. Only one submission per student is permitted. Submissions must be sent in by May 15 at 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at the lighthouse’s reopening celebration, with all artwork on display. Date for opening celebration to be determined. For more information, call 609-449-1360 or visit AbseconLighthouse.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides childcare for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time ECCAP is covering 100 percent of childcare costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of your income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
Longport
Herb Stern scholarship applications extended: The deadline for submitting applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund has been extended to May 1. Longport students who are graduating high school or who are currently in college are eligible to apply. Access the application form and complete, scan and email it as directed at longportscholarshipfund.com.
Margate
Beach badge sales suspended: The city is suspending all 2020 beach badge sales until May 1. Reservations are being accepted via mail to City Hall. For more information, visit margate-nj.com/.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade. Also, all former Miss Night in Venice winners are invited to be recognized in the Boardwalk parade and on stage at the Tabernacle during the crowning of Miss Night in Venice 2020. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the Corona virus crisis, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Somers Point
Art in Park event scrubbed: The Somers Point Arts Commission has canceled its Art in the Park event scheduled for June 20 at Kennedy Park due to the requirements of the corona virus pandemic. The event will resume next year. For more information, email somersptarts@gmail.com{p align=”center”}
