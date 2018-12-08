Atlantic City
Children’s holiday party: The Atlantic City Chapter of Jack and Jill will hold its children’s Christmas party from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the PAL Building, 250 N. New York Ave. For more information, call Alicia at 609-382-1971 or email alicia.jjac@gmail.com.
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 973-713-1468.
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at the Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa: Children are invited to bring their letters to Santa through Dec. 15 to the large red mailbox outside Independent Volunteer Fire Company 2 at 51 N. White Horse Pike through Dec. 15. Postage is not required. Each letter should have a legible name and return address to receive a reply. It’s free to participate in the program. For information, call Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330 or email hammontonfire2@gmail.com.
Northfield
Conni’s Holiday Cookie Sale: Volunteers are needed to bake and/or help set up for the Cookies for Kidz fundraiser to benefit The Alcove Center for Grieving Children & Families to be held beginning 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road. If you can help, call 609-484-1133 or email kelly@thealcove.org.
Sea Isle City
Brunch with Santa: VFW Post 1963 will host its annual family event 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at the post home at 301 John F. Kennedy Blvd. The event is free. There will be a meal, gifts for kids and a visit from Santa. Families must pre-register by calling the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
House lighting contest: Judging for the city’s annual Holiday House Lighting Contest will be held 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13. To nominate your home or another property, call the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050. Judging is done by volunteers from the Sea Isle City Garden Club.
Somers Point
PCF Community Night guest speaker: The Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the guest speaker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at a meeting hosted by the Patcong Creek Foundation at Seashore Science Center, 599 Marks Road. The event is free to attend. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-233-8935 or visit Patcong-CreekFoundation.org.
Free movie night: The classic holiday movie "White Christmas" will be shown 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free, but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Upper Township

Democratic Club meets: The Upper Township Democratic Club invites residents of all political affiliations to discuss current events, politics and township issues 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. Nominations and election of new officers is on the agenda. For information, call 609-338-2586 or email Danielle Davies at uppertownship democrats@gmail.com.
Vineland
CommUNITY Tree decorating event: The community is invited to help decorate the CommUNITY Tree from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the southwest mini-park, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. The focus of the project is to bring people of all beliefs, faiths and creeds together, said Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa. Members of clubs, religious organizations and nonprofits may bring an ornament to hang on the tree in the spirit of unity and inclusiveness, he said. There will be holiday music and hot chocolate. The tree will be up through Jan. 4. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.

Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meeting: Mayor William Pikolycky reminds the community that the Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend. For information, call 609-861-5301.