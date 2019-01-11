Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Tu B’Shevat seder: The community is invited to Temple Beth Shalom’s eighth annual Tu B’ Shevat seder and shabbat dinner to celebrate the new year for the trees at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. A meal will be served, and the cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by Jan. 15. To RSVP, call 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 973-713-1468.
Hammonton
Crochet project for NICU babies: The Family Success Center at 310 Bellevue Ave. invites knitters to help with a project for newborn babies in the hospital from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 15. To register, call 609-567-2900.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all local taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Ocean City
Blessing Bags donations needed: The Ocean City Board of Realtors and the REACH organization are teaming with the Angels in Motion Organization to create Blessing Bags to assist individuals battling with the disease of addiction. A Blessing Bag party to assemble the bags is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the OCBOR office at 405 22nd St. Donations of snack size, individually wrapped food items, socks, new underwear, toothbrushes and other toiletries are needed. For information, call Damon Bready at 609-703-3030 or Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128.
Sea Isle City
Library movie night: “I Can Only Imagine,” rated PG, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Cape May County Library branch at 4800 Central Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. For information, call 609-263-7301.
Tuckerton
Monday movie: “Mission Impossible — Fallout,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Ventnor
Self-defense class for adults: The Atlantic County Library branch at 6500 Atlantic Ave. will hold a personal safety program for adults and seniors from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 15. The program is free, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-823-4614 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Vineland
Free tai chi class: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. invites the community to receive free instruction in the Chinese martial art that uses slow, deliberate movements to benefit health and balance from noon to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17. The program is designed for seniors but open to all. Class size is limited, and registration is required. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243. Donations are appreciated.
Woodbine
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbine recreation@yahoo.com.