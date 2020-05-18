Atlantic City
Atlantic City Library virtual class: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program titled "Managing Stress for Teens and Adults" 4:30 p.m. Thursday with Melissa J. McLean, a professional counselor and owner of Morning Joy Counseling LLC. McLean will discuss stress and how to identify and manage stressors. Online registration is required for this program. To access the registration form, visit the library's website at ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stone Harbor
Post 331 cancels public Memorial Day ceremonies: American Legion Post 331 announces the cancellation of its Memorial Day parades and public remembrance ceremonies in Avalon and Stone Harbor. A formal, private remembrance service will be held 11 a.m. at the post home. The service will include comments by Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour and Post Commander Tom McCullough. For information, visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
