Atlantic City
Library offers food for fines exchange: Through Saturday, people with overdue library materials can make a food donation at the main library or the Richmond branch in lieu of paying a fine. Food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Income tax seminar: Mike Couch from Campaign for Working Families will present an overview of the current tax laws from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday JAN 24 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. The program is free but registration is required. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is holding its 10th annual Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and other items through Feb. 29 for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., or call 609-399-0128 for pickup service.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Students in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after-school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-1603.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect live Christmas trees each Friday in January. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations (including tinsel) before placing their trees on the curb for collection. For information, call 609-263-6000.
Surf City
Free movie at the library: The Pursuit of Happyness,” rated PG-13, {/a}will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meeting: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609- 861-5301.
