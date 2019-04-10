Atlantic City
Food for Fines at library: As part of National Library Week, the Atlantic City Free Public Library is holding a Food for Fines exchange through Saturday. For each non-perishable item donated, the accrued fines for one overdue item will be waived. The food will be donated to the Community Food Bank, Southern Branch. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Fun Run/Walk: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center will hold its third annual Fun Run/Walk 11 a.m. April 26 at the City Park, 1 Mayor Aitken Drive. The event is free and open to the public. It is being held in support of National Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month. Participants are encouraged to wear a blue T-shirt of their choice. Pre-registration is due by April 22. For information, call 856-451-1133 or email lcarter@gatewaycap.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Shred-it event: Residents may bring old documents and confidential paper files for recycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Public Works Department, 6120 Mill Road. The program is free. Books, magazines and newspapers should be placed at curbside on regular recycling days. For information, call 609-926-3838.
Hammonton
Learn bachata and salsa dancing: The Stockton Center on Successful Aging will host two free, one hour, beginner dance lessons at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., on Friday. Dance instructor Kim Allen will teach the salsa class at 2 p.m. and bachata at 3 p.m. To register, call 609-626-3837.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
Author’s tea: The Friends and Volunteers of the Free Public Library will hold the annual Author’s High Tea at 2 p.m. May 2 at the Flanders Hotel. Guest speaker will be mystery writer Nancy A. Hughes. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the library atrium. For information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
Upper Deerfield Township
Spring musical: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will be performed by middle school students at the Woodruff School at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with matinees 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For ticket information, visit udts.org or call Dana Frazer at 856-455-2267, ext. 4220.
Wildwood Crest
Beach sweep: Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday to help clean local beaches. The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided by the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works. For registration information, call 609-522-7446.