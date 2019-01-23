Atlantic City
Food for Fines at library: The Free Public Library continues its Food for Fines drive through Saturday. People with overdue library materials can make a food donation in lieu of paying a fine. For each non-perishable item donated, the accrued fines for one overdue item will be waived. The food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch. For information, call 609-345-2269.
ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame seeks names: The Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association is accepting nominations for its 25th induction ceremony to take place in spring 2019. Athletes, coaches, teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to ACHS athletics will be considered. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Bridgeton
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: Bethany Grace Community Church invites the community to its spaghetti dinner to raise funds to replace the roof on Community Outreach Hall. The dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church, 31 N. Pearl St. Tickets are $10. There will also be a gift basket auction and a 50/50 raffle. For information, call 855-818-3810 or visit bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Elks Valentine’s dinner and show: Elks Lodge 2845 will hold its second annual surf and turf dinner show from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at 120 S. New York Road. The event will feature Ralph Michaels performing The Sounds of Sinatra. Tickets are $30. RSVP is required. For information, call Rocky at 609-418-9569.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Ocean City
Free rabies clinic: The city will host a rabies clinic for dogs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fire Department at 550 Asbury Ave. For information, call 609-525-9328.
Pleasantville
Music of Lou Rawls: Drummer Tony Day and his combo will perform a free concert 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 22 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The program is open to adults and will feature the music of Grammy award winning musician Lou Rawls. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP is required. Call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Coffee with the Cops: The Police Department will host a community meet-and-greet from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at First Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave. The public is invited to stop-by, enjoy a cup of coffee and light refreshments and talk with officers about public safety or other police-related topics. For more information, call Sgt. Bill Bradshaw at 609-263-4311, ext. 2302.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton
Monday movie: “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woodbine
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission is taking registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. For information, call 609-374-0502.
or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.