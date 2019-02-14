Atlantic City
Job Corps orientations: The library will host Job Corps orientations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at its main branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is open to ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma. For more information, call Kim Webster at 856-305-7388.
Brigantine
Scrabble and Scones: Adults are welcome to a new monthly program at the Atlantic County Library Branch at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Registration is requested. Enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers. The library is at 201 15th St. South. For information, call 609-266-0110.
Egg Harbor City
Free dinner for furloughed workers: Zion Lutheran Church at 312 Philadelphia Ave. invites federal workers and contractors and their families who were affected by the recent government shutdown to a ziti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Food will be provided by local restaurants. For more information, call 609-965-1813.
Lower Township
David C. Douglass memorial service: The Police Department will commemorate the 25th anniversary of fallen Officer David C. Douglass Sr., who was killed in the line of duty Feb. 18, 1994, after exchanging gunfire with a suspect. There will be a flag-raising ceremony 10 a.m. Monday at the Townbank Fire Department, 224 Townbank Road, North Cape May, followed by light refreshments inside the firehouse. At about 7:15 p.m. there will be a graveside ceremony at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cape May. The public is welcome to attend both events.
Pleasantville
South Jersey Gas Energy Assistance Expo: South Jersey Gas will hold its first City of Pleasantville Energy Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Ave. The event is designed to connect customers in need with energy assistance resources to manage their utility bills. Representatives from South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric, PosiGen Solar, Veterans Administration, Horizon NJ Health, WellCare and NJ SHARES will be available. For information about energy assistance resources and financial tools, visit southjerseygas.com/ energyassistance.
Sea Isle City
Clothing drive: The Division of Emergency Medical Services is collecting new and gently used gloves, hats and socks for area warming centers, including the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. The clothing drive will take place through Monday. The public may bring donations to the city’s Ambulance/EMS building, 201 JFK Blvd., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For information, call 609-263-8686 or email iaeplocal263@gmail.com.
Stafford Township
Fishing show: The annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Southern Regional Middle School, 75 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin. There will be over 100 tables of new and used fishing gear and tackle. Experts Harold Eckett and Chuck Nagel will present 45-minute informational seminars beginning 9 a.m. Admission is $4. Children 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. Proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. For information, call 609-597-9481, ext. 2120.
Surf City
Winter book sale: The Friends of the Island Library will hold a fundraising book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.
{/a} {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}West Cape May{/a}{/div}{/div}{/div}Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 22 at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.
Woodbine
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.{p align=”center”}