Atlantic City
Musical tribute to Club Harlem: The Free Public Library will hold its next multicultural music series concert in February in recognition of Black History Month. Angela Burton & Passion will perform 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the main library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The show will be a tribute to Atlantic City’s former Club Harlem, where Burton regularly sang. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Bridgeton
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: Bethany Grace Community Church invites the community to its spaghetti dinner to raise funds to replace the roof on Community Outreach Hall. The dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church, 31 N. Pearl St. Tickets are $10. There will also be a gift basket auction and a 50/50 raffle. For information, call 855-818-3810 or visit bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 22 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
”What’s Smoking in New Jersey”: The city’s Municipal Alliance, the mayor’s office, the Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will present a marijuana and vaping awareness event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the former Public School, 4501 Park Road. Guest speaker will be retired DEA agent Douglas S. Collier, who will provide updates about the realities of substance abuse. The program is free and open to the public. A luncheon will be served. For information, call Kellie Seib at 609-263-4461, ext.1222.
Somers Point
African violets presentation: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the community to a talk by plant specialist Donna Brining at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Senior Center, Ambler and Massachusetts avenues. She will conduct a clinic to diagnose problems and offer growing tips. For more information, call 609-214-6967.
Vineland
Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its monthly indoor/outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
Woman's Club seeks members: The Woman's Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.