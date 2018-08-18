Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library on Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update a resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200.
Bridgeton
Health resource fair: Gateway Community Action Partnership’s Immunization and Women, Infants & Children programs will hold an immunization information and health resource fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cohanzick Zoo Pavilion, 45 Mayor Aitken Drive. The event is free and open to the public. There will be face painting, a bounce house, balloon art, snow cones and giveaways for children and families. For information, call 856-451-5600.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Galloway Township
Free parenting seminar: Educator and author Pete Collesano will lead “The Imperfect Parent,” offering tips, tools and techniques for parents, guardians, teachers, counselors and club leaders to feel more in control of uncontrollable situations, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Lodge, 120 S. New York Road. Admission is free, but a $10 donation at the door will benefit the Moms Club of Absecon & Galloway and the Make a Wish Foundation. For information, call 609-226-4111 or email petecollesano @gmail.com.
Hammonton
Info for parents: The Family Success Center at 310 Bellevue Ave. will hold a free program, “How to Talk to Your Kids,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Margate
Bluegrass concert: The band Boulevard Express will perform 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave. The free concert is part of the Margate Library summer concert series. Seating is limited. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Somers Point
Free ice cream treat: Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care will host Be An Angel Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Wed-nesday at the Custard Hut, 710 New Road. The community, health care workers, firefighters, police, EMS, veterans and members of the military will receive free ice cream. For information, call 609-515-3041 or visit Angelic.Health.
Strathmere
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Vineland
Job Corps orientation program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. will hold a free program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-305-7388.
VinelandLibrary.org
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.