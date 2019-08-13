Absecon
Citizen of the Year dinner: Roy Talley, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, will be honored as the 2019 Absecon Citizen of the Year on Aug. 28 at Villa Rifici, 308 E. White Horse Pike. Tickets are $40. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 609-204-0600 or email swapforrent@yahoo.com.
Bridgeton
Spanish storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to a bilingual storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs, stories and a small craft project. New members are welcome. The program is free and registration is not required. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Flea market: The Brigantine Historical Society will hold its annual flea market fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, at the 26th Street recreation fields. For information, call 609-266-9339.
Egg Harbor City
EHC Olympics: The 23rd annual Olympics sponsored by the Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance, the Police Department and the Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club will be held Saturday at the Egg Harbor City Lake. All ages are welcome. On site registration begins 9:30 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m. To pre-register, call 609-965-6009. The event is free. The first 100 participants will receive a T-shirt. Giveaways and lunch will be provided by the Kiwanis Club. For more information, call Jessica Rifice at 609-965-6009.
Lower Township
‘Cop Stop’ program: Residents are invited to meet informally with members of the Police Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Station Market in the Diamond Beach section of the township. There will be information about community projects and programs, and the Lower Township Police L.E.A.D. community policing vehicle will be displayed. For information, call Lt. Donald Vanaman Jr. at 609-886-1619, ext. 148.
Margate
Beth Israel hosts beach services: The community is invited to attend Friday night worship services on the Huntington Avenue beach 5:30 p.m. Friday. If the weather is uncooperative, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Bring a beach chair. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Wedding vow renewal ceremony: Mayor Len Desiderio will host the second annual wedding vow renewal ceremony at noon Sept. 7 at Excursion Park. The free event is open to married couples who met, fell in love or are enjoying their “happily ever after” in Sea Isle City. Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. Sept. 5. For details, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Stafford Township
Resorts bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a monthly bus trip to Resorts Casino on the third Monday of each month. The bus leaves the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin at 10:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes bus transportation and $30 casino credit. All are welcome. For reservations, call 609-597-5222.
Free movie: "Dumbo," rated PG, 2019 version, will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday Aug. 16 at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Surf City

Tuckerton

Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Vineland

Free Tai Chi class: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. will hold an open "moving meditation" session from noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15. It is designed for seniors but open to all. Class size is limited and registration is required. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.