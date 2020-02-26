Absecon
'Annie Jr.': The Absecon Drama Department will present the musical "Annie Jr." 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Emma C. Attales Middle School, 800 Irelan Ave. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. For more information, call 609-641-5375.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley Jr. will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, visit acrotary.org.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg's mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mays Landing
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. invites the public to its book, audio and video sale to benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation. The book sale room is open daily through March 31 during regular library hours. For information, call 609-625-2776 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after-school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Veterans forum: The Wilmington VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Community Engagement Forum at VFW Post 1963 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The forum is an opportunity to learn about veteran’s benefits and services and it is open to all veterans and their family members. Light refreshments will be served. For more details, call Jacqui Hinker at 302-304-5509.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday March 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 7 at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.