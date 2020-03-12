Absecon
Kilts & Colors paint party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will sponsor a paint party from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike. Jen Stairs will guide participants in creating their own Tree of Life painting. The event is open to all skill levels and age. Light fare and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. The cost is $30. Space is limited. To register, visit abseconarts.com or for information call 609-594-4564.
Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. at the new date on March 18 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Cape May
Winter group fitness classes: The Recreation Department invites residents to stay in shape with cardio, yoga, jazz aerobics and more. Classes are $5 each or 10 classes for $40. Classes are now being held at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.
Egg Harbor City
Semi-annual pork roast dinner: 4 to 7 p.m.; eat in or take out; proceeds help Masonic charities; The H.T. Dewey Masonic Temple at 220 Philadelphia Ave. will hold its fundraising event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the lodge home. Dine in or take out options are available. Proceeds help Masonic charities. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children. For information, call 609-965-6238.
Church holds Women’s Day services: Macedonia Baptist Church at Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard invites the public to its annual event at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. A dinner will be served following the afternoon service. There will be guest speakers. For information, call 609-965-4211.
Egg Harbor Township
Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Mays Landing
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. invites the public to its book, audio and video sale to benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation. The book sale room is open daily through March 31 during regular library hours. For information, call 609-625-2776 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Easter fundraiser: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is accepting orders for gourmet pretzels and Easter eggs through Saturday. The items will be ready for pickup March 30. For more information, call Victoria Champion at 609-892-3919 or place orders in person at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road.
Somers Point
Coffeehouse concert: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community to a concert featuring the group Regenerated Soul at 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. There will be coffee and snacks. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Stafford Township
NAMI Support Group meets: Parents and caregivers of a loved one with mental illness are welcome to attend a meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness from 10 to 11:30 a.m. second Saturdays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings available to residents: Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. Residents are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 to the gazebo on the bikepath at Washington and DeHirsch avenue. The seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Several varieties will be available. For information, call 609-861-2153.{p align=”center”}
