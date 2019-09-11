Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Don Williams, WOND broadcaster and member of the New Jersey Broadcasters Hall of Fame, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins at 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Back to school party: Families are invited to a free School is Cool event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 24 S. Pennsylvania Ave., hosted by Faceless Fashion Apparel. The outdoor event will feature a DJ, food, vendors, education booths, entertainment, games and giveaways. For information, visit eventbrite.com.
Barnegat Township
Foreign Film Night: The Italian film “La Strada,” not rated, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor Township
Trunk or Treat: The EHT High School Renaissance Team will host its fourth annual Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at the high school parking lot. The family-friendly event will feature music, games and contests. Admission is $5 per child or $10 for families with three or more children. Children belonging to decorated trunks are admitted free. For information, call 609-374-6772.
Folsom
Shred Day: Residents are invited to bring any papers and old documents to be destroyed during the annual Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. The event is for households only, not for businesses. For more information, call Patricia Gatto at 609-561-3178.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in the park at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothing. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Holy Trinity pot pie fundraiser: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies. Chicken, vegetarian and a beef Shepherd’s Pie are available for $22 each, and apple, blueberry and cherry pies are $17. Pies come frozen and serve 4-6. The last day for orders is Oct. 11. Pick up is Oct. 18-20. To order, call the church office at 609-399-1019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Somers Point
Church hosts coffeehouse: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community to the kick off of its free coffeehouse series 7 p.m. Friday. The program will feature Dawson Coyle from season 12 of NBC’s The Voice. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Surf City
Free movie: “Ocean’s Eight,” rated PG-13, will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Upper Township
Rotary Club meeting: Joe Rizzuto, executive director of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club. The program begins 6:30 p.m. at Clancy’s By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. Guests are welcome. For information, call club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670.
Ventnor
Back to school contest: Library patrons are invited to guess the number of back-to-school supplies in the container to win the jackpot at the Atlantic County Library branch at 6500 Atlantic Ave. Ballots can be submitted daily through Sept. 30. For information, call 609-823-4614 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meets: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance invites residents to attend its quarterly meeting 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. New programming will be discussed. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
Fines for unlicensed dogs: Mayor William Pikolycky reminds animal owners to license their dogs as soon as possible. Animal Control will be issuing summons during the month of September to all unlicensed dogs. For information about fees, call the borough clerk at 609-861-5301.
Community outreach event: Woodbine Manor Apartments at 201 Webster St. invites the public to its free “Fellowship and Fun” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21. There will be food, music, a bounce house and games. Representatives from the Fire Department, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Boy Scouts of America, AARP Chapter 5292 and other helping agencies will have displays, exhibits and information to view. There will be a book bag give-away for children. For information or vendor sign up, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.
