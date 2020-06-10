Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Atlantic City
Boys and Girls Club ‘Donate Your Commute’ campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Brigantine
St. Thomas Church reopens: St. Thomas the Apostle Church will reopen for worship services Saturday with restrictions. All congregants must wear a face covering to enter. Congregants are still encouraged to view live-stream services from their homes. For more information, visit stthomasbrigantine.org.
Sea Isle City
Graduation parade: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will lead a graduation car parade starting 1 p.m. June 17 through the city past the homes of 2020 graduates. Residences with college, high school or grade school graduating students are invited to sign-up prior to the parade. To register for the drive-by celebration, email sicpublic-relations@seaislecitynj.us with the student’s complete name, school they attended, home address and a contact number before June 16. For information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Vineland
Fire Department fundraiser: The Main Avenue Fire Department Co. #4 will hold its annual Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Oak and Main roads Fire Station. Ticket holders get two sandwiches for a donation of $10. The event is take out only, with a drive-thru pickup. Advance tickets may be purchased from any member, or make an appointment to purchase tickets by contacting the department’s Facebook page. A limited amount of tickets will be available the day of the event.
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
