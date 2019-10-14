Absecon
Rev. Tony Campolo event: The Rev. Dr. Tony Campolo will speak 7 p.m. Wednesday at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., with a dessert reception to follow. The suggested donation is $10, which will go toward the church’s ministries and the Campolo Center for Ministry. No one will be turned away for an inability to pay. Tickets are available in advance through the church by calling 609-641-3759. To arrange for seating to accommodate for disabilities, call Joanie Hoenes at 609-641-1839.
Barnegat Township
Art at the library: Illustrations and paintings by local artist Martin Mayo are on display through Oct. 31 at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. They may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Church fish fry: The Macedonia Baptist Church Youth Department invites the community to its fish fry from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Fish platters are $12 and chicken platters are $10, both include sides, beverage and dessert. All are welcome. For information, call 609-965-4211.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the mayor: 7 p.m.; The public is invited to meet Mayor Barbara Jo Crea 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Longport
Historical Society Museum fall hours: The museum is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through November at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-904-5379.
Ocean City
Church Holiday Faire: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., hosts its event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Portions of proceeds given to the American Legion to support The Children’s Organ Transplant Association. For information, call 609-399-1019.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Vineland
Church ‘Bid-n-Buy’: The Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Anthony will hold its 21st annual event beginning 3 p.m. Saturday at 430 Wheat Road. Purchase tickets at the door. For information, call 609-226-5281.
or Yota at 609-319-7792.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.