Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Egg Harbor Township
Flu vaccinations at Holy Trinity: An adult flu clinic to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 at the Spiros Malaspina Community Center gymnasium at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Road. For more information, call nurse Gail Toy at the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-7700, ext. 4391.
Millville
Woman’s club hosts rummage sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its annual rummage, antique and collectible sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse, 300 E St. There will be household goods, clothing, jewelry and other items for sale. A Bertacchi meatball sub sale will also take place during the sale on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To place an order, call 856-293-1805.
Sea Isle City
‘Save a Turtle’ T-shirts: The Environmental Commission is selling cotton T-shirts at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Somers Point
Community yard sale: Registration is open for the Somers Point citywide yard sale to be held Oct. 5-6. For information how to be added to the list of participating addresses, call Somers Point Recreation at 609-927-2053.
Surf City

Free blood pressure screenings: Residents can visit the local library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct 1 for a blood pressure reading by the Long Beach Island Health Department. For information, call 609-494-2480.
