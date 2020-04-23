Atlantic City
Rotary Club suspends meetings: The Atlantic City Rotary Club has stopped regular weekly meetings indefinitely. The club will announce when meetings will resume. For more information, call 609-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
Brigantine
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas RC Church and the Police Department will co-sponsor a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Philip Hall. Appointments are required for social distancing. For more information, call 800-REDCROSS.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides child care for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time, ECCAP is covering 100% of child care costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of your income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413.
Margate
Beach badge sales suspended: The city is suspending all 2020 beach badge sales until May 1. Reservations are being accepted via mail to City Hall. For information, visit margate-nj. com.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the Corona virus crisis, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club announced it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June. The club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
