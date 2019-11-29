Absecon
Tree lighting ceremony: The Absecon Business & Commercial Development Corp. will again host the City of Absecon tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clock Plaza on New Jersey Avenue. There will be singing, tree decorating, prize drawings and a visit from Santa.
Buena Vista Township
Christmas food drive: Donations of canned food and nonperishable items for the Community Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center and the Abundant Living Church Food Bank may be brought to the township post offices, the municipal building, and the Community Center on Jackson Road. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
After school program: The Future Leaders Organization hosts a new after school program for middle and high school students from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily through June 5. Transportation to the center at 119 W. Bayview Ave. is provided. There will be snacks and a daily meal. For more information, call 609-457-8125 or visit 100FutureLeaders.org.
Stafford Township
High school holiday concert: The Southern Regional High School music department will present its holiday chorus concert 7 p.m. Wednesday in the high school auditorium. Admission is a donation to the food bank.
Wildwood Crest
Tree lighting ceremony: The borough will host a holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony 6 p.m. Tuesday along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, an appearance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments, a short family-style run hosted by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera and other activities. The rain date is Dec. 5. For information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
Woodbine
Participants sought for holiday parade: Mayor William Pikolycky invites local residents and neighboring municipalities to join the borough’s annual holiday parade beginning 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The line up will be behind Woodbine Elementary School. The parade concludes at the Public Safety Building. All parade participants will a plaque, with trophies awarded for best fire/rescue decorated apparatus and marching units. Santa will join with the mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path before visiting with children at the Public Safety Building. Parade registration is needed by Nov. 30. For information, call Melissa at 609-231-7963.
