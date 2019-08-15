Atlantic City
Moon landing exhibit at library: To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Free Public Library will display NASA space memorabilia from the personal collection of librarian Ben Pensiero through August. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Bridgeton
Spanish storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to a bilingual storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs, stories and a small craft project. New members are welcome. The program is free and registration is not required. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Flea market: The Brigantine Historical Society will hold its annual flea market fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, at the 26th Street recreation fields. For information, call 609-266-9339.
Egg Harbor City
EHC Olympics: The 23rd annual Olympics sponsored by the Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance, the Police Department and the Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club will be held Saturday at the Egg Harbor City Lake. All ages are welcome. On site registration begins 9:30 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m. To pre-register, call 609-965-6009. The event is free. The first 100 participants will receive a T-shirt. Giveaways and lunch will be provided by the Kiwanis Club. For more information, call Jessica Rifice at 609-965-6009.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park concerts: The Recreation Department invites the community to hear The Remedy Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. The concert is free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For information, call 609-272-8120.
Longport
Historical museum opens: The Longport Historical Society Museum and Porch Store at 2305 Atlantic Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Labor Day. Michael Cohen’s video “Longport The Way We Were,” is shown every week. For information, call 609-487-7403.
Lower Township
‘Cop Stop’ program: Residents are invited to meet informally with members of the Police Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Station Market in the Diamond Beach section of the township. There will be information about community projects and programs. For information, call Lt. Donald Vanaman Jr. at 609-886-1619, ext. 148.
Margate
Beth Israel hosts beach services: The community is invited to attend Friday night worship services on the Huntington Avenue beach 5:30 p.m. Friday. If the weather is uncooperative, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Bring a beach chair. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Northfield
School supply drive at Beth Israel: Beth Israel is collecting new school supplies for local children in need. Supplies should be dropped off during business hours on or before Aug. 23 at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. Supplies needed include pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, erasers, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners, soft lunch boxes, Book Sox, composition books, notebook dividers, index cards, scissors, markers, sticky notes, correction tape, hand sanitizer, one-inch binders, glue sticks, calculators, rulers, folders and book bags. For information, call 609-641-3600.
Pleasantville

Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.

Sea Isle City
2019 property beautification awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 32nd annual beautification awards contest. Local properties, either a business or private home, will be considered. Full details and nomination forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, in the lobby of City Hall, at the Sea Isle City Library or at www.seaislecitynj.us. Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 5. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Somers Point
Historical Museum hours: The Somers Point Historical Museum at 745 Shore Road is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through August. The museum, built circa 1886, houses exhibits and vintage photos. For information, call 609-927-8002 or visit somerspointhistory.org.
Stafford Township

Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a monthly bus trip to Resorts Casino on the third Monday of each month from March to November. The bus leaves the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin at 10:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes bus transportation and $30 casino credit. All are welcome. For reservations, call 609-597-5222.

Surf City
Free movie: "Dumbo," rated PG, 2019 version, will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Vineland

CBD oil information program: Victor Dziuba will talk about the research-backed benefits of cannabinoids from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The free program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For informtion, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.

Wildwood

Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.