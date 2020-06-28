Absecon
Best Flower Pot in Town Contest: The deadline to pick up a terra cotta pot to enter the annual flower pot decorating contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is extended to June 30. Pots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must register and purchase their pots via PayPal. Instruction for noncontact pickup are on the group’s Facebook page. The winner will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for 6 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road, with a rain date of July 30. There will be light fare, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Tickets are $10, ages 10 and younger $3.
Atlantic City
Library offers curbside pickup: The public may begin checking out books, magazines, DVDs and CDs at the Free Public Library via curbside pickup services beginning Monday. Patrons may request specific materials, or they can ask a staff member to pick items for them. A total of five items, two of which can be DVDs, are allowed to be checked out at once. For information, call 609-345-6115 or email reflib@acfpl.org.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides childcare for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time, ECCAP is covering 100% of childcare costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Fourth of July fireworks: The annual fireworks display sponsored by the Margate Mothers’ Association will be held on the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues on Independence Day. Fireworks will start at approximately 9 p.m.
Sea Isle City
Be a beachcomber guide: Volunteers are needed to lead one-hour beach eco-tours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from July to early September. Training and orientation will be provided. For more information, call Abby Powell, tour director, at 215-595-4601 or email abbyp2006@aol.com.
July Fourth activities canceled: This year’s Fourth of July weekend activities, including Family Night at Excursion Park on July 3, the Junior Olympics competition at Dealy Field on July 4, and the annual fireworks show, will not be held due to the ban on large crowd gatherings. The city canceled Saturday Night Concerts at the Band Shell, Family Fun Nights on Monday evenings, and the Baby Parade on July 14.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club announced it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June. The club has canceled all meetings until further notice.However, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. June 30: “High School Musical”; July 7: “Lady and the Tramp”; July 14: “Toy Story 4”; July 21: “The Star”; July 28: “Abominable”; Aug. 11: “The Incredibles”; Aug. 18: “Pinocchio”; Aug. 25: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”. For information, visit DOOWW.com or Facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Wildwood Crest{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Planning board cancels July meeting: The regular monthly meeting of the municipal Planning Board scheduled for July 1 has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Borough Hall. For information, call 609- 729-8089.
Summer music series schedule change: The borough has canceled the first four shows of its 2020 Summer Music Series at Centennial Park due to the limits of the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering. Performances will tentatively begin with the July 11 show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. Subsequent shows are scheduled Wednesdays through Sept. 2 and Saturdays through Sept. 19. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
