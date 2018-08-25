Atlantic City
Mother-daughter book club: All ages are invited to meet to discuss stories in the second floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Manga Club: Fans of anime and manga can learn how to create a graphic novel from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-453-2210 or visit CCLNJ.org.
Cape May Court House
‘The Big Book Sale’: The community is invited to browse for bargains in novels, paperbacks and other categories from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Egg Harbor Township
Democrats host guest speaker: Keith Morris will discuss “Politics, Media and the Future of Politics & Media” at the next meeting of the EHT Democratic Club 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. The program is free and open to the public. The club meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. For information, call 609-816-0303.
Hammonton
Open rec event: Youth are invited to an open recreation night from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
7th-grade orientation: Pinelands Regional Junior High School will hold orientation for 7th graders/new students from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Frog Pond Elementary School. For information, call Principal Eric Pschorr at 609-296-3106, ext. 4403.
Mays Landing
Coffee with a Cop: The community is invited to meet with police officers in a relaxed and comfortable setting from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike. For information, call 609-382-4727 or visit ShopHamilton.com.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. Memorabilia of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on exhibit. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Call for artists: The annual juried art show will be held at the Ocean City Arts Center Nov. 1-30. Art to be judged for entry into the show will be accepted Oct. 15-27. Artists may submit up to two works and the entry fee is $18. For information, or to print an application, visit oceancityartscenter.org or call 609-399-7628.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club seeks new members: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Tuckerton
Crafter Dark: Make bird houses at an adult-only crafting program 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Nutrition Bingo: Corn, peaches and other Jersey Fresh favorites will be offered as prizes at the third annual Nutrition Bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Ave. The event is free and open to families. Major sponsors are Inspira Health Network and Monarch Family Success Center. To register to attend, call 800-INSPIRA.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.