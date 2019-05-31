Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 12 to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Spring art show: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center invites the public to view its spring show “Local Color: Rainy Day, Birds & Buds,” through June 15 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The exhibit is open during regular library hours. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn communication skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Longport
Family Fun Bingo: The community is invited 6:30 p.m. June 4 to enjoy a night of family-friendly games at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-487-7403.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The name Luna-Belle is in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For information, visit millvillehistoricalsociety.org.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Pre-K registration: The Pleasantville School District is conducting registration for the 2019-20 pre-K program for children ages 3 and 4 who live in the district. Bring appropriate documents to 16 W. Leeds Ave., next to the Leeds Avenue School, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 609-383-6800, ext. 2523.
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Restaurant Week: The Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Restaurant Week from June 3-9, excluding June 8. Participating businesses will offer special menus and four-course meals for $34. For more information, visit seaislechamber.com or call 609-263-9090.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “Love, Simon,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277.
Woodbine
Herb dish garden demo: The Cape May County Library will present a talk by Joseph Alvarez from 10 to 11 a.m. June 8 at the branch library at 800 Monroe St. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-861-2501.