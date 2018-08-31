Atlantic City
Farmers market: Buy fresh produce and other items from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
Brigantine
Historical Museum open: The Brigantine Historical Society’s museum has a large collection of photos and artifacts representing the island’s history. Visitors are welcome from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Sept. 3. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The museum is at 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd. For information, call 609-266-1159 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Buena
BBQ fundariser: The New Kuban Education/Welfare Association will hold a chicken and pork kabobs barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the New Kuban Historical Museum, 228 Don Road. Tickets are $10. Take outs are available. For information, call 856-697-2255 or visit newkubancossack museum.com.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Library art exhibit: Galloway Cultural Arts will display its summer show “Sunlight,” through Sept. 15 at the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. Works may be viewed during regular library hours. For more information, visit GallowayCulturalArts.org.
Longport
Art on the Lawn: The Historical Society will hold its annual art show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Historical Museum at 2305 Atlantic Ave. Admission is free. There is room for several more artists. The exhibit fee is $35. For information, call 609-822-6386.
Mullica Township
Historical Society dinner: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society invites the community to a chicken dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The event will be catered by Columbia II. Eat in or take out. Tickets are $13. For information, call Francis at 609-442-9590 or Vicky at 609-892-3919. The Mullica Township Seniors will sponsor a yard sale under the trees from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Spaces are available. For rental information, call Adrian at 609-561 -2420.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Nominations open for 2018 property beautification awards: The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 31st annual beautification awards for local properties or businesses. Application forms must be submitted by Sept. 5. Awards will be presented Sept. 16 at the Fall Family Festival. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The community is reminded the final farmers market for the summer will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Upper Township

Democratic Club meeting: The Upper Township Democratic Club invites residents of all political affiliations to discuss current events, politics and township issues 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For information, call 609-338-2586 or email Danielle Davies at uppertownship democrats@gmail.com.

Wildwood

Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.
