Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Atlantic City
Children, teens summer reading program: Registration is open for the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program, which will be held online through Aug. 15. Children and teenagers of all ages are invited to participate. To register, visit acfpl.readsquared.com or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050. Those who register for programs will be provided with instructions and Zoom meeting details.
Brigantine
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Pleasantville
St. Mary's community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Be a beachcomber guide: Volunteers are needed to lead one-hour beach eco-tours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from July to early September. Training and orientation will be provided. For more information, call Abby Powell, tour director, at 215-595-4601 or email abbyp2006@aol.com.
July Fourth activities canceled: This year’s July Fourth weekend activities, including Family Night at Excursion Park on July 3, the Junior Olympics competition at Dealy Field on July 4, and the annual fireworks show will not be held due to the ban on large crowd gatherings. The city canceled Saturday Night Concerts at the Band Shell, Family Fun Nights on Monday evenings, and the Baby Parade on July 14.
Save a Turtle T-shirts on sale: Members of Environmental Commission will sell 2020 Save a Turtle T-shirts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in front of the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd., adjacent to the Welcome Center. In the event of inclement weather, the T-shirts will be sold through the front window of the Community Lodge. The cost is $10 for short sleeve and $15 for long sleeve. The Environmental Commission is promoting the shirts to remind the community of the importance of diamondback terrapin turtles in the local ecosystem.
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club's headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. June 30: "High School Musical"; July 7: "Lady and the Tramp"; July 14: "Toy Story 4"; July 21: "The Star"; July 28: "Abominable"; Aug. 11: "The Incredibles"; Aug. 18: "Pinocchio"; Aug. 25: "The Secret Life of Pets 2". For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
