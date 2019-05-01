Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association meeting: All homeowners in the community are invited the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For information, call 609-328-1484.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Dr. David Calabro of Calabro Chiropractic Wellness Center will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638 or 609-703-9000.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the 2019-20 school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136.
Galloway Township
Latin Dance Fiesta Fundraiser: The community is invited to a family event from 6 to 9 p.m. May 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore at 75 S. Pomona Road. There will be Latin music and dancing, food and crafts. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children. Each ticket includes tacos and one drink. Proceeds benefit Allies in Caring. For information, visit uucsjs.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Vendor & Craft Fair: The Zonta Club of Southern Ocean County invites the community to a vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. There will be more than 40 vendors, artists and crafters on site. For information, call 609-296-8768.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Pleasantville
Middle School PTO hosts workshop: Parents and guardians of students in the Middle School are invited to attend ‘Preparing Your Child for High School,’ from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Middle School Library, 801 Mill Road. Guest speaker will be Academic Dean of Students Aaron Washington. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-703-1242.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is requested. For more information, call 609-296-1470.
Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its indoor/outdoor yard sale first Saturdays of the month through June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
West Cape May
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
