Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association meeting change: Instead of attending the regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the group is urging residents to attend the Ocean Wind open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Claridge Hotel. Speakers will present information about the proposed offshore wind farm. For information, of if you need transportation, call 609-328-1484.
Egg Harbor Township
‘Remembering Jamie’ fundraiser: The Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund will hold its annual Italian Night Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Elks Lodge, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat buffet are $13 for adults, $5 children. For information, call 609-369-2965.
Folsom
Clerk’s office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk’s office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
Stockton holds Transfer Admission Day: Stockton University will host a series of Transfer Admissions Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31 and April 21 at Stockton’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St. Potential transfer students can receive an instant decision. Attendees are asked to bring up-to-date transcripts with them to assist in the instant decision process. No registration is required. Call information, call 609 652-4261.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg’s mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Ocean City
OCHS Drama Guild seeks fundraiser donations: The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters Club needs donations and sponsors from local business owners for its “Broadway Brunch by the Beach” fundraiser to be held March 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Needed are gift basket items and live auction items. Sponsorships are available at $100, $200 and $300 levels. For information, email Francine at FMcCarty2@comcast.net or Tara at Tpietrowitz@gmail.com .
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” rated PG, will be shown 6 p.m Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
