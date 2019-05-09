Cape May
Garden Club plant sale: The Garden Club of Cape may will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Park. Sale items will include veggies and herbs grown at the vocational technical school and perennials home-grown by Garden Club members. New this year will be lavender sachets, note cards of member gardens, place settings for outdoor dining, forced bulbs and more. Proceeds from sales benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship fund. For information, call 609-884-6415.
Annual community yard sale: Reservations are being accepted for spaces at the community yard sale on May 18 at South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 609-827-9469 or visit southseavilleumc.com.
Egg Harbor City
Dinner honoring mothers and fathers: The Latino Club of Egg Harbor City invites the community to its annual Mothers and Fathers Day Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Teamster’s Hall, 1 Philadelphia Ave. There will be food, music, door prizes and entertainment by DJ Jorge Restrepo. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and free for ages 10 and younger. For information, call 609-703-4288 or 609-839-3840.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The spring farmers market will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Vendor & Craft Fair: The Zonta Club of Southern Ocean County invites the community to a vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. There will be more than 40 vendors, artists and crafters on site. For information, call 609-296-8768.
Mays Landing
ACIT spring dance concert: The community is invited to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology Dance Academy dance showcase 7 p.m. Friday in the ACIT Performing Arts Center, 5080 Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors. All proceeds raised will help support the ACIT Dance Program. For information, call 609-625-2249.
Upper Township
Story of Morro Castle cruise ship disaster: The book “Inferno at Sea” will be the topic of a program hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. Authors Deborah C. Whitcraft and Gretchen F. Coyle will discuss how the ship came to sink in 1934 off the coast of Asbury Park. Registration is requested. For information, visit UpperTwpHistory.Eventbrite.com.
Vineland
Casting call for video: Main Street Vineland is looking for volunteers to take part in a video highlighting the shopping and dining experiences available in the community. Extras and behind-the-scenes support are needed from 1 to 5 p.m. May 17. The rain date will be May 20. Clothing with any visible brand logos will not be permitted during filming. For information, call 856-794-8653.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The 12th annual borough yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday throughout community. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, which means that there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of your street to point the way for shoppers. There is no rain date. For information, call Municipal Clerk Suzanne Schumann at 609-884-1005, ext. 100 or email sschumann@westcapemay.us.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.