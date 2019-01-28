Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame seeks names: The Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association is accepting nominations for its 25th induction ceremony to take place in spring 2019. Athletes, coaches, teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to ACHS athletics will be considered. Nominations will be accepted through the end of January. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Galloway Township
Elks Valentine’s dinner and show: Elks Lodge 2845 will hold its second annual surf and turf dinner show from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at 120 S. New York Road. The event will feature Ralph Michaels performing The Sounds of Sinatra. Tickets are $30. RSVP is required. For information, call Rocky at 609-418-9569.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Chili cook off: St. Frances Cabrini Church will hold its second annual chili cook off from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Culliney Hall, located behind the church. A free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Holy Childhood Association. Hot dogs will be sold for $1. RSVP by Feb. 8. For information, call 609-399-2643.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club seeks new members: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fellowship Hall, 223 Doran Ave. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and search for sponsor keyword lifegate.
Tuckerton
Chat and Chew: Kids ages 10 and older are invited 3 p.m. Thursday to bring their favorite winter themed book to chat about while enjoying a snack at the Atlantic County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free but registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.