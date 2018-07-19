Atlantic City
Saturday basketball: The William J. Porter II Memorial Basketball League will play from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26 at the playground at the lagoon and Mississippi Avenue. Registration is $35. For information, call 609-350-7450.
Bridgeton
Library fundraiser: The Friends of the Library will hold a jewelry and book sale through Saturday during regular hours at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. All items are priced between 25 cents and $5. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Farmers market: The community farmers market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 1 at Haneman Park, 15th Street and Revere Boulevard. Bring your own bag. The market features vendors, contests, live entertainment and a children’s tent with activities. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Galloway Township
Library art exhibit: Galloway Cultural Arts will display its summer show “Sunlight,” through Sept. 15 at the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. Works may be viewed during regular library hours. For more information, visit GallowayCulturalArts.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club meeting: The Genealogy Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Community Center, 641 Radio Road. All are welcome. Anybody interested in researching family history is invited to join. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. Memorabilia of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on exhibit. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Family Fun Festival: The Avalon Lions Club invites the community to a Family Fun Festival in honor of the Centennial of The Lions International. The free event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Community Hall. There will be music, a photo booth, games, face painters and other family-friendly activities.
Ventnor
Checkmates Chess Club: All ages are invited to join chess expert Ken Esada to play a friendly game or two at noon Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library at 6500 Atlantic Ave. Beginners are welcome to come learn the game. The program is free. For information, call 609-823-4614.
Vineland
Play Streets program: The city’s weekly Play Streets program continues 11 a.m. Friday at Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic. This week’s theme is Express Yourself. There will be a Pokemon station, an emoji cards station, activities and games. There will be a DJ and hot dogs and snacks. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.