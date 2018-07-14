Absecon
Concerts in the Park: Residents are invited to listen to live music at the summer concert series at Heritage Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 12. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food is available for purchase at the concession stand. For information, call 609-641-0663 or visit AbseconNJ.Gov.
Atlantic City
Farmers market: Buy fresh produce and other items from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
Bass River Township
Summer Fest: The New Gretna Volunteer Fire Company invites the community to its inaugural Summer Fest from 2 to 8 p.m. July 28 at the fire house, 5 N. Maple Ave. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free. There will be food and beverages for purchase, live music by the Motts Creek Pickers, lawn games for all ages, raffles and games of chance. For information, call Andy Anderson at 609-412-0044.
Bridgeton
Library fundraiser: The Friends of the Library will hold a jewelry and book sale through July 21 during regular hours at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. All items are between 25 cents and $5. Proceeds help purchase new books. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Hammonton
Free movie matinee: Youth are invited to watch a movie from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. Call for the title. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Summer Food Service Program: The Board of Education will participate in the 2018 Summer Food Service Program through Aug. 9 to provide children ages 18 and younger with a daily free meal. For information, call the school district office at 609-296-1719.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403.
Mullica Township
Historical Society guest speaker: Butterfly expert Noelle Gardelle will give an update about the importance of butterflies in the environment at the next meeting of the Mullica in the Pines Historical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The group meets at the Hilda Frame School on Nesco Road. Meetings are open to the public. For information, call 609-561 4034.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to play from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Music event at library: Drummer Tony Day and his percussion trio will hold ‘Enter the Drum Zone’ for ages 8 to 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. There will be a variety of percussion instruments to try and play along with the musicians. Call the library at 609-641-1778.
Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Ventnor
Chuck’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The local sports fundraiser will end its 30-year run and hold its final tournament the weekend of July 21-22 at the Ventnor Educational Community Complex, 400 N. Lafayette Ave. The tournament is open to all ages, male and female. Shirts will be given to the first 250 paid players. The entry fee is $75 per team. Registration deadline is July 16. For information, call 609-487-9481 or email chucks3on3@gmail.com.
Vineland
Cozy Mystery book club and author video chat: Meet with others from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., to discuss “Cruel Candy: A Cozy Corgi Mystery,” by Mildred Abbott. There will be a live video chat with the author. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243, or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.