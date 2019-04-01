Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
NAACP scholarships available: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP is seeking applications for its annual scholarship program. Six high school seniors will each receive $1,250 toward their college education.
Eligible students must live in the city and show acceptance to or full-time enrollment in any college or university for the fall 2019 semester. Applications should be received by April 5. Scholarships will be presented April 27 at the awards breakfast. For more details, call Ciera Logan at 609-572-2236 or email clogan@foxrothschild.com.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society hosts ‘Fireside Chat’: The community is invited to join longtime residents June Sheridan, Richard Squires and Dave Clayton from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., as they tell stories about life in Egg Harbor Township.
A $2 donation is requested, but admission is free to students and members of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society. For information, email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559
Hammonton
Autism awareness craft: Residents are invited from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday for a craft program at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. Registration is required. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Millville
Garden Club lecture: Countryside Garden Club will host a free lecture “Put a Bee in Your Bonnet,” by local beekeeper Doris Morgan at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St. The topic will cover the life of honey bees, how they function and their importance to plants. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-835-3426.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The American Red Cross and the Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Catholic Church will host a Seb Russo blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Joseph Parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome.
To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code kocsebrusso.
Stafford Township

Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient's favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Tuckerton

Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend but registration is requested. For more information, call 609-296-1470.

Upper Township

Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Mayor’s Wellness Walk: The borough will host its second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk beginning 9 a.m. Saturday along the bike path. The walk/fun run is free and open to the public. Meet at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run. For information, call 609-523-0202.
Woodbine
Spring egg hunt/holiday event: The Recreation Commission will hold its annual Easter egg hunt/holiday event for toddlers and children through third grade on April 14. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. The egg hunt will be followed by the PG-rated movie “Peter Rabbit”. Popcorn, hotdogs and drinks will be served. Children must be signed in by an adult. For information, call 609-374-0502.{p align=”center”}