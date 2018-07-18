Atlantic City
Third Thursday concert series: The Free Public Library’s Third Thursday concert series, sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, continues July 19 with a performance by the Gina Roche Duo. The free concert begins 5 p.m. in the main library’s meeting room at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The series continues through September. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Rotary Club guest speaker: U.S. Air Force pilot and former Major General Mark Loeben will talk about his military career and opportunities for young people in the military at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at the Radisson Claridge. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Brigantine
Historical Museum open: The Brigantine Historical Society’s museum has a large collection of photos and artifacts representing the island’s history. Visitors are welcome from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Sept. 3. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The museum is at 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd. For information, call 609-266-1159.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Parks concert series: The Recreation Department’s free summer live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 24 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Township
Fun Day: Epoch Creations women’s group will host a free playground event for families from 5 to 7 p.m. July 24 at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. There will be kick ball, basketball and baseball games. For information, call 609-383-5100.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Summer Food Service Program: The Board of Education will participate in the 2018 Summer Food Service Program through Aug. 9 to provide children ages 18 and younger with a daily free meal. For information, call the school district office at 609-296-1719.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays during the summer at the United Methodist Church, Park Road entrance. Refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more are offered. For information, follow Instagram @matts1820coffeehouse.
Tuckerton
Art chat: The Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. will host a free get together to meet and talk with fellow artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. For information, call 609-296-1470 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
{/a}{div class=”twDescription”}Wildwood{/div}Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}