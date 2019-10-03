Absecon
Call for artists: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites artists to submit works for the Art in the Park outdoor art, crafts and music show Oct. 12. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park at 500 Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. For specifications, call Janet at 609-287-6449.
Atlantic City
Main library closing for repairs: The Atlantic City Free Public Library main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. will be closed Oct. 9 due to the installation of an HVAC system. The Richmond Branch Library at 4115 Ventnor Ave. will be open its regular hours from noon to 5 p.m. Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz anticipates the main library will reopen 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Barnegat Township
Art at the library: Illustrations and paintings by local artist Martin Mayo are on display through Oct. 31 at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. They may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Longport
Historical Society Museum fall hours: The museum is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through November. It is located at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-904-5379.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department has launched a Police Officer Trading Card Program. Youth in the community are invited to talk with an officer and ask for a trading card. Collect 15 cards and bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reward.
Sea Isle City
Beach clean up: Volunteers are needed for the Environmental Commission’s annual Autumn Beach Clean-Up and Dune Grass Planting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct.12. Volunteers can sign up on the morning of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. Participants will receive free event T-shirts, while supplies last, courtesy of Approach Clothing Company, and vouchers for free ice-cream cones at Spinners Pizza Ice-Cream and Grill. There will be a complimentary buffet luncheon after the event at Mike’s Seafood & Dock Restaurant. The rain date is Oct. 13. For information, call 609-263-2081.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Woodbine
Master Plan hearing: The Land Use Board will conduct a public hearing on the borough’s Master Plan at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Residents are invited to comment. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
