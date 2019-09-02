Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Rotary member John Heinz III will talk about the media business at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Folsom
Shred Day: Residents are invited to bring any papers and old documents to be destroyed during the annual Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. The event is for households only, not for businesses. For more information, call Patricia Gatto at 609-561-3178.
Galloway Township
Grandparents Day celebration at Seashore Gardens: The community is invited to a Peanut Butter and Jam Grandparents Day celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road. There will be a petting zoo provided by 4-H of Atlantic County, music by Funwave, games, crafts and free PB&J sandwiches, hot dogs and ice cream. For more information, call 609-404-4848 or visit seashoregardens.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Art exhibit at library: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. is hosting the first stop of a traveling art exhibit by South Jersey painter Phil Volk, a Gulf War veteran in active recovery, running through Sept. 30. The collection of works, titled “Unfinished Business,” may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call the library at 609-625-2776.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Author luncheon tickets: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library present the annual author luncheon Oct. 3 at the Flanders Hotel. Featured speaker will be New York Times bestselling author Lisa Wingate. Tickets may be purchased in the Library Atrium from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $35. There is a limit of 10 tickets per person. Bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope. For more information, visit friendsandvolunteers ocfpl.com.
Sea Isle City
Wedding vow renewal ceremony: Mayor Len Desiderio will host the second annual wedding vow renewal ceremony at noon Saturday at Excursion Park. The free event is open to married couples who met, fell in love or are enjoying their “happily ever after” in Sea Isle City. Registration is required and the last day to register is Thursday. For details, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Surf City
Free movie: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” rated PG-13, will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Wildwood Crest{/a}
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. Plastic materials that can be donated include grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.