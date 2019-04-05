Absecon
Moms Club dedicates park bench: The Moms Club of Absecon and Galloway invites the public 9 a.m. April 27 to the dedication ceremony for the new park bench at Imagination Station, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township. The rain date is April 28. For information, visit absecongallowaymoms.com.
Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: “First Man,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Cape May
Summer job fair: The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and City of Cape May are partnering with local businesses to hire seasonal and part-time employees for the summer in the hospitality, food, accommodations and retail sectors. Job seekers are invited to meet with potential employers from noon to 6 p.m. April 20 at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. Bring a resume. For information, call 609-884-5508 or 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled, students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Mays Landing
History talk: The community is invited to a discussion about “Places & Toponyms of Old Weymouth,” presented by Carl Farrell, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St. He will talk about the little known hamlets, taverns and ancient trails according to the circa 1830 Willis Survey of Estellville Weymouth Township area. For information, call 609-402-2119 or visit hamiltonhistorical.org.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, call Jane Christy at 856 825 0066 or visit Millvillehistoricalsociety.org.
Northfield
Bus trip to ballet: Congregation Beth Israel will host a bus trip to see a matinee performance of “Jane Eyre” starring Misty Copeland at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on June 5. The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from 2501 Shore Road. Tickets are available starting at $100, and include the ballet, transportation and refreshments. RSVP by May 1. For information, call Cantor Larisa Averbakh at 609-432-2983 or email cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
‘About Boating Safety’: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81, will present boating safety classes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June and 22 and July 27. The cost is $50. The program will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue. For information, call 609-399-4299 or visit USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Sea Isle City
Volunteers needed for beach clean up: Volunteers are needed for the Environmental Commission’s annual spring beach clean up from 10 a.m. to noon April 13. Registration will be held on the morning of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. Supplies will be provided. Free T-shirts will be given to participants while supplies last. Volunteers also will be given free tree saplings to plant in their home gardens. Following the event, volunteers will be treated to a buffet luncheon at Mike’s Seafood & Dockside Restaurant, courtesy of the Monichetti family. For information, call 609-263-2081.
Stafford Township

Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient's favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Surf City

Italian Cultural Society of Long Beach Island: A presentation about Dante's Inferno by Tom Troyano will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the group's next meeting at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. The public is welcome. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Upper Deerfield Township

Spring musical: Disney's "Frozen Jr." will be performed by middle school students at the Woodruff School ACE Music Program 7 p.m. April 12 and 13, with matinees 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 in the cafetorium in Seabrook. For ticket information, visit udts.org or call Dana Frazer at 856-455-2267, ext. 4220.

Upper Township

Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for beach sweep: The borough is in need of volunteers to help clean local beaches from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 13. Volunteers should check in at Centennial Park at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The event will be held rain or shine. Volunteers should wear weather appropriate clothing. Equipment will be provided by the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works. For registration information, call tge Department of Public Works at 609-522-7446.
Woodbine
Spring egg hunt/holiday event: The Recreation Commission will hold its annual Easter egg hunt/holiday event for toddlers and children through third grade on April 14. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. The egg hunt will be followed by the PG-rated movie "Peter Rabbit". Popcorn, hotdogs and drinks will be served. Children must be signed in by an adult. For information, call 609-374-0502.