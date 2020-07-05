Atlantic City
MBCA mixer canceled: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association Scholarship Foundation’s annual Summer Mixer & Silent Auction will not be held this year due to federal COVID-19 limitations, organizers said. The scholarship fundraiser will resume next year. For more information or to make a donation, visit mbcanj.com
Boys and Girls Club ‘Donate Your Commute’ campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
Sea Isle City
Be a beachcomber guide: Volunteers are needed to lead one-hour beach eco-tours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from July to early September. Training and orientation will be provided. For more information, call Abby Powell, tour director, at 215-595-4601.
Save a Turtle T-shirts on sale: Members of Environmental Commission will sell 2020 Save a Turtle T-shirts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in front of the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd., adjacent to the Welcome Center. In the event of inclement weather, the T-shirts will be sold through the front window of the Community Lodge. The cost is $10 for short sleeve and $15 for long sleeve. Sales benefit programs to promote education about local ecosystems.
Somers Point
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood

Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 7: "Lady and the Tramp"; July 14: "Toy Story 4"; July 21: "The Star"; July 28: "Abominable"; Aug. 11: "The Incredibles"; Aug. 18: "Pinocchio"; Aug. 25: "The Secret Life of Pets 2". For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Wildwood Crest

Christmas in July canceled: The borough will not hold its Christmas in July Festival, previously scheduled for July 25, due to outdoor gathering limits,officials announced. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
