Absecon
Free haircuts for veterans: VFW Post 9462 Auxiliary will provide area veterans with free haircuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the post home at 433 White Horse Pike. Vets are asked to bring military ID. For more information, call 609-335-6350.
Buena Vista Township
Halloween Fun Day: The 15th annual Saw Mill Park Halloween Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Saw Mill Park, Harding Highway in Richland Village. There will be a costume parade with prizes for the winners, free hayrides, games for kids and a coloring contest. Entry forms will be distributed throughout the schools or pick one up at Town Hall. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 1.
Egg Harbor City
American Legion pancake breakfast: Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post 158 and the Auxiliary will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the post home, 527 Philadelphia Ave. The event is open to the community. Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for ages 11 and younger. For information, call 609-965-0419.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
Galloway Township
Church fish fry: The Macedonia Baptist Church Youth Department invites the community to its fish fry from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Fish platters are $12 and chicken platters are $10, both include sides, beverage and dessert. All are welcome. For information, call 609-965-4211.
Northfield
Library book and bake sale: The Otto Bruyns Public Library at 241 W. Mill Road invites the community to stop in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for the library’s book and bake sale. There will be free scarecrow building activities. Fill a bag with books for $2. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Church Holiday Faire: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 2998 Bay Ave. will hold a Holiday Faire from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be given to the American Legion to support The Children’s Organ Transplant Association. There will be an attic treasure room, jewelry room, a craft table, hobby room and multi-media room. Food and treats will be for sale. For information, call 609-399-1019 or visit holytrinityoc.com.
Stafford Township
Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club will host a bus trip to Resorts Casino third Mondays through November. The bus leaves the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin at 10:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes bus transportation and $30 casino credit. All are welcome. For reservations, call 609-597-5222.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December to help the Soles 4 Souls organization provide footware for those who need assistance. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
ndraiser: The Country Shore Women’s Club will host a Paint Night fundraiser for adults from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Paint Happy Studio. The cost is $35 per painter and includes light refreshments, artist guided instructions, glassware and supplies. Proceeds will benefit community based organizations and scholarships. To register, visit painthappystudio.com and click “sign up.”
Vineland {/div}{/div}Pumpkin Patch party: Main Street Vineland will hold its Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26. The mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard will be decorated with hay bales, pumpkins, corn stalks and mums. The rain location will be inside Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave. There will be contests, games with prizes, pumpkin and rock painting, a magic show by Simply Silly Magic, Tori’s Critters with a live animals, DJ Zach and more. Children ages 14 and younger dressed in costume will receive free holiday candy. The winner of the Scarecrow Challenge and the two runners-up will be announced. For information, call 856-794-8653, visit the organization’s website at www.TheAve.biz, or visit it on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.