Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Bridgeton
Spanish storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to a bilingual storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs, stories and a small craft project. New members are welcome. The program is free and registration is not required. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Summer concert series: The community is invited to the free music program from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28 at Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. Food and beverages will be for sale. For performer information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8, or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Hammonton
Super hero breakfast fundraiser: The Applebee’s restaurant at 47 S. White Horse Pike will host a Princess & Super Hero Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 4 to support the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Guests of all ages are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased in advance or at the door.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Adult Video Gamers Club: Play classic and contemporary video games with other enthusiasts from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Longport
Mummers performance: The Longport Historical Society will host a performance by members of the string band division of the Mummers at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 behind Borough Hall at 2305 Atlantic Ave. Refreshments will be available starting at 6 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 609-410-5939.
Ocean City
Fishing Club open house: The Ocean City Fishing Club will hold an open house at the pier from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to benefit the Ocean City Food Cupboard. Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or a cash donation to help the food cupboard. There will be guided tours and fishing demonstrations. The open house coincides with the city’s Family Night on the Boardwalk.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Stafford Township
World War II memoir talk: Stockton adjunct professor of gerontology Gina Maguire will share her grandfather Nick Venturella’s life story at 11 a.m.Tuesday at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave. Venturella was a World War II veteran. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call 609-626-3883.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Woodbine
Annual Kids Carnival: The borough’s eighth annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lincoln Park along Route 550, according to Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be a DJ to provide music, pony rides, exhibits, demonstrations and refreshments, all for free. For information, call 609-778-8172.