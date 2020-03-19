Atlantic City

Rotary Club suspends meetings: The Atlantic City Rotary Club has stopped regular weekly meetings indefinitely. The club will announce when meetings will resume. For more information, call 609-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.

Brigantine

Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.

Estell Manor

Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.

Lower Township 

Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.

Margate

Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on a predetermined topic. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.

Northfield

FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.

Sea Isle City 

2020 beach tags: The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is available to the public. The machine accepts cash only. The public can also pre-order seasonal beach tags by using the city’s online beach tag application form. For more information, visit seaislecitynj.us.

Somers Point

Garden Club cancels meeting: The April 7 meeting of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is canceled. Members are urged to check their emails for additional information regarding community projects. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.  

West Cape May

Community Shred Day: The borough will tentatively host a free Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Borough Hall parking lot at 732 Broadway. The event is also open to residents outside the community. 

 

