Atlantic City
Rotary Club suspends meetings: The Atlantic City Rotary Club has stopped regular weekly meetings indefinitely. The club will announce when meetings will resume. For more information, call 609-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on a predetermined topic. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Sea Isle City
2020 beach tags: The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is available to the public. The machine accepts cash only. The public can also pre-order seasonal beach tags by using the city’s online beach tag application form. For more information, visit seaislecitynj.us.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels meeting: The April 7 meeting of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is canceled. Members are urged to check their emails for additional information regarding community projects. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
West Cape May
Community Shred Day: The borough will tentatively host a free Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Borough Hall parking lot at 732 Broadway. The event is also open to residents outside the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.