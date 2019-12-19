Atlantic City
Free interactive movie at the library: Families are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday to watch a classic holiday movie and interact with the characters using provided props at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Children will make a simple craft following the movie. Registration is required for this event. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050, or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Holiday movies: "The Holiday," rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It's free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. For more information, visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department has launched a Police Officer Trading Card Program. Youth in the community are invited to talk with a local Police Officer and ask for a trading card. After collecting 15 trading cards, bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reward. The child will receive a gift bag that includes a $10 gift card provided by the Cape May Court House McDonald’s and a prizes provided by Gateway 26 Arcade in North Wildwood.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through Dec. 24 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: The 2020 holiday beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. They are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Welcome Center, and weekdays at the Tax Office in City Hall. For general information, call the 609-263-4461, ext. 1215.
Free movie: The 1946 holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life," rated PG, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
