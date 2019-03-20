Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Gary Schnepp, of Busy Bees NJ in Cape May Court House, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. He will talk about the business of rescuing honey bees. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Avalon
Candidates meet-and-greet: The public is invited to meet the candidates for Borough Council from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 28 at the Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive. The event is hosted by the 7-Mile Beach Democratic Club. For information, call 609-967-3244.
Brigantine
Jigsaw puzzlers program: All ages are invited to visit the local branch of the Atlantic County Library at 201 15th St. South to work on a series of jigsaw puzzles during regular hours through March 30. For information, call 609-266-0110 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Hammonton
Health Coalition to host mixer: The Hammonton Health Coalition will host a mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Family Success Center at 310 Bellevue Ave. The HHC is an association of people, organizations and the school district. The event is open to the community. For more information, call 609-561-8400.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit: The William Davies Middle School celebrates Student Art Month with it’s annual student art exhibition through March 29 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit may be viewed during regular library hours.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
Call for artists: The Ocean City Fine Arts League seeks submissions for its April building-themed art show and exhibition. Anyone can enter up to two pieces of art. The entry fee is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. Pieces may be dropped off at the Art on Asbury Gallery beginning Saturday through 30. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend. For more information, call 609-296-1470.

Upper Deerfield Township

Spring musical: Disney's "Frozen Jr." will be performed by middle school students at the Woodruff School ACE Music Program 7 p.m. April 12 and 13, with matinees 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 in the cafetorium in Seabrook. For ticket information, visit udts.org or call Dana Frazer at 856-455-2267, ext. 4220.

Upper Township

Green Team round table: The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team will hold a work session meeting 6 p.m. March 26 at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions about environmental and green programs and practices. Registration is requested but walk-ins also are welcome. For information, call 609-464-0920 or email Ralph Cooper, Green Team chairman, at uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com.