Atlantic City
Author to discuss book about ‘incubator doctor’: The Free Public Library will hold a free program featuring Dawn Raffel, who wrote “The Strange Case of Dr. Couney,” 2 p.m. Saturday in the main meeting room at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Cape May Court House
‘The Big Book Sale’: The community is invited to browse for bargains in novels, paperbacks and other categories from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27, 28, 29 at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
7th-grade orientation: Pinelands Regional Junior High School will hold orientation for 7th graders/new students from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Frog Pond Elementary School. For information, call Principal Eric Pschorr at 609-296-3106, ext. 4403.
Ocean Township
Library book sale: Friends of the Waretown Library will hold a book sale from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Main St. For information, call 609-693-5133.
Pleasantville
Back-to-School Block Party: The community is invited from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday for food, games and school supplies give-a-ways at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 S. New Road. A DJ will provide music. There will be health screenings offered. For information, call 609-641-4337.
Clothing giveaway: Operation Youth is giving away clean, wearable clothing, handbags, belts and shoes for men, women, children and infants from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Elements of Hair by Treava, 28 Old Turnpike Road. The event is open to local residents and the surrounding area. For information, email Azja Epps at A.epps6@yahoo.com.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at the United Methodist Church. Refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more are offered.
Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Vineland
Food Truck Festival: The second annual Food Truck Festival on The Ave will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Admission is free. There will be about 20 food trucks, a beer and wine tent, live entertainment and activities. For information, visit foodtrucksontheave.com.