Atlantic City
Community Walk: The Coalition for a Safe Community invites residents to participate in a unifying event 6 p.m. Thursday. Meet at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd. The walk will take place along Atlantic Avenue. For information, call 609-266-7149.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Shredding event: Residents will have the opportunity to securely destroy confidential documents and records during a shredding event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway. Proof of residency is required. There is a limit of three boxes per resident or business. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Street hockey registration: Local youth from ages 7 to 15 may sign up through Sept. 28 to play in the township program. The registration fee is $80 per player, with $70 for each additional family member. For information, visit ehtstreethockey.com.
Linwood
Fall farmers market: Fresh produce and local vendors will be available at the fall farmers market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 3 at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, visit linwoodfarmersmarket.com.
Middle Township
History presentation: The Middle Township Economic Development Council will host part one of a series about the early settlement of people and industries and the historic architecture of the township from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Atrium Cafeteria at Atlantic Cape Community College, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For information, email Elizabeth Terenik at eterenik@middletownship.com.
Ocean Township
Sunday of Service: Pastor Dawn Corlew of the Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave., invites the community to help people in need from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. A brief worship service will be followed with groups working on projects throughout town. All ages are welcome. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. For information or to register, call 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Pleasantville
Career fair: Job seekers are invited to a Career & Community Resource Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 353 S. New Road. Bring your resume. There will be information about career readiness training, interviews with prospective employers, and access to energy and assistance agencies. The Family Success Center will host a Kids Corner. For information, call Perry Mays at 609-412-1601.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
{/a}
{a}Vineland {/a}
Afternoon tea and coloring: Adults are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday to a program at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. It’s free, but registration is requested. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Voter Registration Day at library: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. will participate in National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25. Residents may visit from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to register to vote. For information, call 856-794-4244 or visit vinelandlibrary.org.
Woodbine
{a class=”brandingLink”}Community outreach event: {/a}Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will hold a Fellowship and Fun program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22. There will be food, music, a bounce house for kids and games. Helping agencies and vendors will offer information. For information, or to register as a vendor, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.