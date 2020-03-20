Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting rescheduled: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. on the revised date of April 8 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Veterans program: The Atlantic City Regional Stand Down, a free event to help homeless vets and/or their families, is tentatively scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at All Wars Memorial Museum, 1510 Adriatic Ave. The event will have information about VA benefits, legal services, housing and employment, medical, mental health and addiction counseling and a clothing giveaway. Transportation questions should be directed to Rebekah Rosado at 856-203-0375. Donations and volunteers are welcome. For information, call Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268 or email sajobssjds@aol.com.
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg's mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels meeting: The April 7 meeting of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is canceled. Members are urged to check their emails for additional information regarding community projects. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.